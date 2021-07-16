Mehwish Hayat’s new dance video with brother breaks the internet

Famed Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat’s latest dance video with her brother Danish Hayat went viral on the social media platforms.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted a new dance video with her brother Danish Hayat. The video is making rounds on the internet.

In the video, it can be seen that both the siblings are enjoying dancing with their feet and hands.

She posted the video with a caption, “Tried this new challenge with my partner in crime @danish_hayat ⚡️♥️ please do try this at home!.”

Mehwish was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.