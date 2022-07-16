Singer Salman Ahmed served notice for criticising state institutions
KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a notice to singer Salman Ahmed, who is a supporter of Imran Khan-led PTI for criticising state institutions on social media.
Reports said that the cyber crime cell has issued the notice for the party songs he has sung for the PTI and sharing posts against institutions.
In a video message, Ahmed confirmed that he has received the notice sent by FIA at his DHA resident Lahore.
#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/Ub0wluUQwn— salman ahmad (@sufisal) July 15, 2022
The singer claimed that some unknown people were roaming nearby his house and threatening his family members.
The singer alleged that Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah is behind all these activities.
