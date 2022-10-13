Maira Khan's new video breaks the internet

Lollywood diva Maira Khan shot to fame with her impeccable acting skills, however, she has been making headlines after her appearance in Tamasha.

Setting the internet ablaze, the latest Instagram reel of showbiz actors Maira Khan and Iman Zaidi has gone viral across social media sites. The video sees both celebrities perform a rap on the recent hit ‘Main Nahi Tu Kaun’ by Indian rapper Srushti Tawde

“Main nai to kon bae????, (Who else than me)” the Cheekh actor captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

The rap video went viral on social media, with thousands of Instagram views. Additionally, a number of her followers on the social platform also liked the post and gave their reactions in the comments section.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ where she stood in the fifth position among the 13 contestants. She got evicted in the last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIRA KHAN (@mairakhanofficial)

For the unversed, Tamasha is a popular Pakistani reality TV show based on the format following that of Big Brother and Bigg Boss. The show concluded on 1 October 2022 with Umer Aalam as the winner and Mareeha Safdar as the runner-up.