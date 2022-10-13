Maira Khan's new video breaks the internet
Share
Lollywood diva Maira Khan shot to fame with her impeccable acting skills, however, she has been making headlines after her appearance in Tamasha.
Setting the internet ablaze, the latest Instagram reel of showbiz actors Maira Khan and Iman Zaidi has gone viral across social media sites. The video sees both celebrities perform a rap on the recent hit ‘Main Nahi Tu Kaun’ by Indian rapper Srushti Tawde
“Main nai to kon bae????, (Who else than me)” the Cheekh actor captioned.
View this post on Instagram
The rap video went viral on social media, with thousands of Instagram views. Additionally, a number of her followers on the social platform also liked the post and gave their reactions in the comments section.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ where she stood in the fifth position among the 13 contestants. She got evicted in the last week.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Tamasha is a popular Pakistani reality TV show based on the format following that of Big Brother and Bigg Boss. The show concluded on 1 October 2022 with Umer Aalam as the winner and Mareeha Safdar as the runner-up.
Maira Khan talks about 'Tamasha house' ... 09:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Lollywood diva Maira Khan is known as one of the finest and most celebrated actresses in the entertainment ...
- Shehryar Chishti buying stake in KE at Cayman court but Pakistan govt ...06:14 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan faces contempt plea in Supreme Court over long march call05:53 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to qualify for Women’s Asia Cup final05:12 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Esra Bilgiç’s new bold photo sets internet on fire04:13 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
-
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US vacation go viral03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022