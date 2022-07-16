Maryam Nawaz contracts Covid-19 again

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

She announced it on Twitter after attending back-to-back rallies in Punjab ahead of by-election on 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated dissident lawmakers of PTI. The by-polls are set to be held tomorrow (July 17).

"Covid positive," she wrote in the tweet.

This is not the first time she has been tested positive for the infection as she previously contracted Covid-19 in July last year.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Saturday that ten people died of the infection while 737 new positive cases were reported in last 24 hours.

It is for the first time in four and half months that the South Asian country reported double digit deaths due to novel coronavirus infection.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 189. Pakistan conducted a total of 22,451 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 389 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 587,473 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 510,099 in Punjab, 220,413 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,794 in Islamabad, 35,643 in Balochistan, 43,451 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,773 in Gilgit-Baltistan.