COVID-19: PM Imran, Nigerian president discuss global debt relief initiative
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss debt relief initiative in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
The point of discussion, according to the statement, was based on the global initiative on debt relief canvassed by leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group (NMCG).
President Buhari had on May 4 participated in an online summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Meeting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting themed United Against COVID-19 was presided over by the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan and current chair of the NAM, Ilham Aliyev, and was also participated by Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi.
