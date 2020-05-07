COVID-19: PM Imran, Nigerian president discuss global debt relief initiative

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss debt relief initiative in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The point of discussion, according to the statement, was based on the global initiative on debt relief canvassed by leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group (NMCG).

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE



GLOBAL INITIATIVE ON DEBT RELIEF: PRESIDENT BUHARI CONFERS WITH PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER#Thread — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 7, 2020

President Buhari had on May 4 participated in an online summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Meeting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting themed United Against COVID-19 was presided over by the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan and current chair of the NAM, Ilham Aliyev, and was also participated by Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi.