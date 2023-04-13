Sindh reports another two deaths from COVID-19

KARACHI — The Sindh health department recorded two fatalities from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the month's total to three.

However, experts said that the data from the provincial health department was inaccurate since only a small number of patients were undergoing testing.

The province has seen at least nine cases of disease-related deaths so far this year at various healthcare institutions, according to statistics from the health department.

The most recent victims were both female, one 65 years old and the other 73 years old.

The victims were receiving care at the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital and Research Centre (SIDHRC), an institution in the public sector that provides free care to all of its patients, including those who have coronavirus.

Six Covid-19 patients, two men and four women, are receiving care in the hospital right now. One of them is on ventilator and the rest of them are on oxygen supplies.

Between April 10 and April 11, 70 tests were performed, and of them, 17 tested positive for Covid-19, according to official provincial data.

While government-designated isolation facilities are empty, 788 patients are in home isolation.

In hospitals, there are a total of 17 individuals receiving care, four of whom are reportedly in severe condition.

According to the latest official figures, the countrywide death toll has surged to 30,654 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,580,257 while 1,547, 876 have recovered so far. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,381.