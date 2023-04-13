First anti-riot women police unit established in Balochistan

QUETTA — The Balochistan Police have established first women's anti-riot unit in the southwestern province.

According to a spokesman for the Balochistan Police, the anti-riot wing consists of women constables. The wing has 40 female cadets who have received training.

''Creating a women's anti-rights wing is one of the military's necessities for the modern era,'' he added.

Initially this unit is established in Quetta but its reach will eventually extend to the division and then to the district levels.