Balochistan sets up first police station for women
Web Desk
06:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Balochistan sets up first police station for women
Source: UN Women Pakistan_Twitter
Share

QUETTA – The Balochistan administration has launched the first women's police station in a bid to make the law enforcement more approachable for women in the most sparsely populated province.

Reports in local media said the first police station for women in the southwestern region was inaugurated by Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Friday.

The police station dedicated to women came into existence nearly 3 decades after the first such facility was set up in the South Asian country by the first Muslim female Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. It was established days before International Women’s Day.

IGP Balochistan speaking at the inauguration said he was determined to establish a separate police station for women so the complaints should be lodged with confidence in a peaceful environment.

The full staff of the police station, including the officers, would be women to facilitate residents under one roof.

He also commended the efforts of former DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema who ensured construction and other phases of setting up the first women police station in the mineral-rich province.

AJK gets its first all-women police station in ... 09:20 PM | 26 Oct, 2021

MUZAFFARABAD – In an effort to make police stations more approachable for women, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ...

UN Women representative for Pakistan Sharmeela Rasool also expressed hope in the provision of justice to women saying there would be a place where women could lodge their complaints with confidence.

Ayesha Gul: KP gets its first woman AIG in ... 03:55 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR – A woman police officer, Ayesha Gul, has become the first female to serve as Assistant Inspector ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan mourns death of Australian cricket ...
04:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
KP chief minister's aide says network behind ...
07:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
'All suspects identified' as death toll in ...
02:34 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Punjab approves signal-free corridor to connect ...
11:32 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Dr Arif Alvi becomes first Pakistan President to ...
10:19 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
FATF keeps Pakistan in grey list despite ...
09:39 AM | 5 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says Farooq Sattar
05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr