WhatsApp rolls out new feature allowing users to preview voice notes
MENLO PARK – The Meta-owned messaging application Whatsapp has rolled out a voice message preview option that allows users to make changes while recording voice notes.
A report of WABetaInfo suggests that Android users will be able to get these features in the latest beta version of the instant messaging app.
Users will be able to amend voice notes and ability to pause and resume voice recordings. Meanwhile, group admins will get a new feature in the community tab to add specific groups to a ‘Community' where they will be listed together.
Furthermore, the application also mulled to extend the time limit for its ‘Delete For Everyone’ feature as users can only delete in one hour. With the upgrade of these features, users will be able to remove their messages within a day.
In another new chat feature for group admins, the texting platform is planning to bring the ability for group admins to remove messages sent by other group members in a future update.
