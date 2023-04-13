Search

PakistanTop News

COAS, DG ISI to attend National Assembly’s in-camera session on security tomorrow

06:10 PM | 13 Apr, 2023
COAS, DG ISI to attend National Assembly’s in-camera session on security tomorrow
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an in-camera session of National Assembly tomorrow (Friday) to discuss security situation amid recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan’s Quetta.

Speaking in the lower house of the parliament, the premier said the members will be allowed to raise their questions and concerns regarding security at the special session.

He assured that the concerns of the members would be addressed and that no such thing would be done which deteriorates the situation. He said our effort will be to fix the problems.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said the military leadership will be present in the NA session and respond to the queries of the members.

Reports said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum would make special appearance in the session.

On April 10, four people including cops were martyred and 18 others injured in two separate blasts targeting police officials in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta.

Last week, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation with the support of the nation and the government with renewed resolve and determination to get rid of the menace of terrorism.

The approval to this effect was accorded in the 41st meeting of the NSC chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This comprehensive and all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.

A high-level committee has also been constituted in this regard that will prepare recommendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks.

The meeting acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for providing lasting peace to the nation.

BNA founder apprehended in intelligence operation: ISPR

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan today amid tight security

10:33 AM | 12 Apr, 2023

Justice Isa clarifies about his presence in Parliament's session

08:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

COAS Asim Munir visits Heavy Industries Taxila, calls it ‘hub of knowledge economy’

07:27 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Pakistan court sentences British national to seven years in prison for blackmailing, harassing a woman

06:21 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Profit rates increased for all national savings schemes in Pakistan

01:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

PTI to distribute tickets from tomorrow as Imran Khan set for election campaign after eid

08:55 PM | 7 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

COAS, DG ISI to attend National Assembly’s in-camera session on ...

06:10 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th April 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.15 295.15
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.3
Australian Dollar AUD 190.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,300 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: