COAS, DG ISI to attend National Assembly’s in-camera session on security tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an in-camera session of National Assembly tomorrow (Friday) to discuss security situation amid recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan’s Quetta.
Speaking in the lower house of the parliament, the premier said the members will be allowed to raise their questions and concerns regarding security at the special session.
He assured that the concerns of the members would be addressed and that no such thing would be done which deteriorates the situation. He said our effort will be to fix the problems.
Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said the military leadership will be present in the NA session and respond to the queries of the members.
Reports said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum would make special appearance in the session.
On April 10, four people including cops were martyred and 18 others injured in two separate blasts targeting police officials in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta.
Last week, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the launch of an all-out comprehensive operation with the support of the nation and the government with renewed resolve and determination to get rid of the menace of terrorism.
The approval to this effect was accorded in the 41st meeting of the NSC chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This comprehensive and all-out operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.
A high-level committee has also been constituted in this regard that will prepare recommendations regarding its implementation and limitations within two weeks.
The meeting acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for providing lasting peace to the nation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
