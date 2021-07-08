COAS Bajwa inspects war games at Mangla Corps headquarters (VIDEO)
10:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
COAS Bajwa inspects war games at Mangla Corps headquarters (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps Headquarters Mangla where was briefed about operational preparedness, training and administrative matters of the Corps.

According to the ISPR, COAS Bajwa was also apprised of the ongoing Corps War Games aimed at evaluating operational plans in wake of the emerging battlefield challenges.

The top military commander lauded the performance and dedication of Strike Corps formations for undertaking innovative futuristic training.

Addressing the Garrison officers, COAS Bajwa highlighted regional environment and its implications on Pakistan’s security.

“We must stay abreast of the evolving situation and never lower our guard whatsoever,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan's consistent support to Afghanistan peace process, COAS underscored the need for better management of the western zone with due focus on border security.

Referring to the national effort against coronavirus pandemic, Gen Bajwa commended all ranks for their all out support to civil administration in ensuring public safety and well being.

“However, we must continue to exercise max caution and follow relevant SOPs until the pandemic is completely over,” COAS remarked.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood.

