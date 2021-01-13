Pakistan confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistan confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM
Share

ISLAMABAD – Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit, has conferred with the second-highest civil award on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his services for international peace and security and for further strengthening Pak-Turkish ties.

The ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, and other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Mevlut Cavusoglu had arrived at the Foreign Ministry where Shah Mehmood Qureshi warmly welcomed the Turkish official. The guest also planted a tree in the garden of the Foreign Ministry.

As per the schedule, the Turkish minister will also hold meetings with top leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan where both sides will discuss the mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold second ... 09:56 AM | 13 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will meet in Islamabad today for the second ...

This is the third visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Pakistan in the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf reign.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the second round of trilateral talks between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will begin today.

Pakistan stays committed to strengthen bilateral ... 10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen the bilateral ...

More From This Category
After Azerbaijan, Pakistan Air Force chief ...
03:57 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistan, Turkey join hands for literacy promotion
03:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistani, Turkish FMs agree to pursue joint ...
03:01 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Osama Satti – PM Imran Khan meets parents of ...
01:51 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Chiragh-e-Rah: ISPR documentary shows how the ...
01:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Who’s this mysterious foreigner couple ...
04:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot this month?
03:26 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr