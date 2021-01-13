Pakistan confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM

ISLAMABAD – Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit, has conferred with the second-highest civil award on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his services for international peace and security and for further strengthening Pak-Turkish ties.

President Dr. Arif Alvi @ArifAlvi conferred Civil Award, Hilal-e-Pakistan, upon Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu @MevlutCavusoglu at a special investiture ceremony, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. pic.twitter.com/7Oh1E9zLKi — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 13, 2021

The ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, and other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Mevlut Cavusoglu had arrived at the Foreign Ministry where Shah Mehmood Qureshi warmly welcomed the Turkish official. The guest also planted a tree in the garden of the Foreign Ministry.

As per the schedule, the Turkish minister will also hold meetings with top leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan where both sides will discuss the mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

This is the third visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Pakistan in the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf reign.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the second round of trilateral talks between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will begin today.