Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold second round of trilateral talks today

ISLAMABAD – The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will meet in Islamabad today for the second trilateral talks.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that top envoys will consider various issues, including new and emerging challenges to regional peace and security, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the challenges posed by climate change.

Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey & Azerbaijan will hold 2nd ????????-????????-???????? Trilateral Meeting on 13 Jan in #Islamabad. The three sides will exchange views on global & regional issues & explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest. pic.twitter.com/7E9E9NmyCe — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 12, 2021

This will be the first visit of Azerbaijan’s official to Pakistan since 2010, the first round of the trilateral meeting was held earlier in 2017 in Baku.

The three countries will also discuss the cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including in the areas of peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education, and cultural collaboration.

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit today, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with the delegation arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit. The 20-member delegation includes officials of the education and commerce ministry.