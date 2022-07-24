Pakistan Army soldier martyred during gun battle with terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in Dera Ismail Khan during a gun battle with terrorists, the military's media affairs wing said late Sunday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange that took place between troops and terrorists in the general area of Draban, Dera Ismail Khan district.
The 31-year-old soldier, a resident of Lakki Marwat, after fighting gallantly lost his life, while forces effectively engaged the terrorist’s location.
ISPR added that a search operation in the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Pakistan’s western provinces have seen a spike of attacks against the Army and civilians, with unidentified attackers carrying out raids on check posts, exploding devices near patrolling parties, or carrying out targeted attacks against residents.
On Saturday, at least three terrorists were killed, and four others were detained by security forces in two different operations in North Waziristan.
