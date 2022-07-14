Lt Col Laeeq: Abducted Pakistan Army officer found dead in Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Laeeq Mirza, who was abducted by a terror outfit, has been found dead in the country’s southwestern region Balochistan.

Reports in local media said the militant Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for abducting Lt. Col. Laeeq from Ziarat, Balochistan.

The dead body of the serving officer was found in a mountain range between Harnai district and Ziarat as security forces were engaged in a search operation in Ziarat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also confirmed the death of the armed forces officer and expressed sorrow, while the Pakistan army has not yet commented on the incident.

The BAP leader said the inhumane act aimed at creating a terror atmosphere in the sparsely populated region.

Laeeq, who was serving in DHA Quetta, was abducted on Tuesday night around 15 km from Ziarat, while he was traveling with his family. Levies official told a foreign media outlet that the militants only took Laiq and his friend with them and left the remaining members.

The militants reportedly blocked the way to Mangi Dam, where they were checking people's IDs. Later, law enforcement personnel launched a search operation to recover the abductees.

Earlier, the militants declared picking up Baig and later claimed it had killed the officer.

The insurgent groups have reportedly increased in the country’s southwestern region and a new wave of high-impact terrorist attacks started this year.

Several splinter groups have carried out scores of attacks. The foreign-sponsored militants also targeted army camps with suicide attacks in Panjgur and Nushki districts. The armed forces have been the main focus of recent attacks, but these terror groups also targeted Chinese interests in recent times.