Aymen Saleem’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire

Web Desk
06:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Aymen Saleem’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Source: @aymen.saleem (Instagram)
Pakistani actor and model Aymen Saleem has been updating her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her London vacation.

The Chupke Chupke star is on vacation in Britain these days and she has been sharing pictures of her trip. Aymen can be seen enthralling her fans as she posed by holding a coffee at Wimbledon – one of the top tennis tournaments in the world.

Sun feels very nice on my coffee, she wrote on Instagram and ended the post with the hashtag wimbledon2022.

Aymen paired up the western swimwear with white sneakers while she also holds a mousy-colored purse for the snaps.

Meanwhile, her fans reacted to the post with much admiration of her stunning beauty.

Lately, other celebrities including Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi were also spotted in London. The TV stars put their best style foot forward as they shared clicks from their foreign trip. 

