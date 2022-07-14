Aymen Saleem’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Share
Pakistani actor and model Aymen Saleem has been updating her fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her London vacation.
The Chupke Chupke star is on vacation in Britain these days and she has been sharing pictures of her trip. Aymen can be seen enthralling her fans as she posed by holding a coffee at Wimbledon – one of the top tennis tournaments in the world.
Sun feels very nice on my coffee, she wrote on Instagram and ended the post with the hashtag wimbledon2022.
View this post on Instagram
Aymen paired up the western swimwear with white sneakers while she also holds a mousy-colored purse for the snaps.
Meanwhile, her fans reacted to the post with much admiration of her stunning beauty.
Lately, other celebrities including Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi were also spotted in London. The TV stars put their best style foot forward as they shared clicks from their foreign trip.
Aymen Saleem shares the reason why she left ... 04:18 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
Aymen Saleem rose to fame with her debut drama “Chupke Chupke”. She was seen alongside Arsalan Naseer who ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced to Indian jail for ...08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- World Emoji Day 2022: Meta shares trends for Pakistan’s favourite ...07:48 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022