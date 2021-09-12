Aymen Saleem shares the reason why she left showbiz industry
Aymen Saleem shares the reason why she left showbiz industry
Aymen Saleem rose to fame with her debut drama “Chupke Chupke”. She was seen alongside Arsalan Naseer who was making his debut too.

The couple shared sizzling on-screen chemistry and also received immense love and appreciation from the fans.

A video clip from the show “Timeout With Ahsan Khan” is getting viral on social media in which Aymen Saleem shared that why she announced quitting the showbiz industry.

Aymen said: “I am from a corporate background, so coming into the industry I wasn’t fully prepared I would say. Our industry is very different from other industries. I have done investment banking in New York, I have done consulting, that’s the industry I am talking about when your field is totally different. So coming into showbiz is a completely different volume altogether. What happened to me as I wasn’t really sure, whether I want to do it or not. Because it was just so much and I am very thankful for it, I was really humbled by it. I wasn’t really sure that whether I was ready for it or not, or I want to do it or not. So I just took a step back, reevaluated what I wanted to do, and then if I come back I should come back to stay.”

