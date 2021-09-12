Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram
Share
Ayeza Khan on Sunday became the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram by crossing 10 million followers.
The Mehar Posh actor, who left for Turkey with her family recently, reached the 10 million milestone on Sunday afternoon.
Aiman Khan is the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 9 million followers. Aiman’s sister Minal Khan, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, is followed by 7.8 million followers. She also updated her Instagram profile a day after her wedding.
Mahira Khan and Sajal Aly are also among the top five most followed celebrities with 7.9 and 7.2 million followers, respectively.
Zoya Nasir faces severe backlash over showing off ... 02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir faced severe public criticism over showing off her tattoos in new photos she shared on her ...
- Pakistan releases another dossier, exposing Indian atrocities in ...03:31 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal in beach wrestling01:33 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
-
-
-
- Indian singer Daler Mehndi requests PM Imran to help Umer Sharif06:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021