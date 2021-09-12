Zoya Nasir faces severe backlash over showing off tattoos in revealing dress
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
Zoya Nasir faces severe backlash over showing off tattoos in revealing dress
Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir faced severe public criticism over showing off her tattoos in new photos she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Hania actor shared her new pictures while wearing a lehnga choli. In the photos, tattoos can be seen on her body which drew sever criticism from the netizens.

Zoya captioned the post, “More twirls come this way.”

Celebrated couple Zoya Nasir and her fiancé Christian Betzmann called off their engagement in May.

The decision came after Chris caused an uproar on the internet due to his views about the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.

