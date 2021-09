Pakistan calls on world to unfreeze Afghan govt’s bank accounts

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday appealed to the world to unfreeze the bank accounts of Afghanistan’s government.

Talking to journalists, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, ”There was no wisdom in freezing the bank accounts of Afghanistan’s government.”

According to the reports, the United States has frozen about $9.5 billion of the Afghan government’s reserves in US banks after the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Afghanistan is currently facing a shortage of dollars as beside other countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have also seized its reserves.

The interior minister said that fencing at Pak-Afghan border was aimed at curbing terrorism.

“We are the facilitator of peace,” he said, adding that Pakistan arranged a meeting between Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and the US officials in Doha.

Talking about Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan, the interior minister said that Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed hosted a meeting of eight intelligence chiefs of various countries on Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan is only interested in peace and stability in the neighbouring country. Responding to a question, he said that there was not a single refugee camp across the country.

On August 17, a US administration official had said that the Taliban will be denied access to any Afghan reserves held in US accounts.