Ahsan Mohsin Ikram surprises wife Minal Khan with a wonderful gift (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 12 Sep, 2021
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram surprises wife Minal Khan with a wonderful gift (VIDEO)
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding festivities have been talk of the town lately.

Right after the Nikah ceremony, pretty photos from the event spread like wildfire on social media.

After rukhsati, groom Ahsan Mohsin Ikram drove his bride Minal to home. On their way to home, Ahsan gave a gift of necklace to his wife and said, “Do you (Minal) like it.”

Minal Khan replied, “Yes I like it very much.” The video is making rounds on the social media platforms.

Looking beyond stunning in an “Annus Abrar” bridal dress, Minal’s delicate dusky bridal makeup was done by makeup maestro Qasim Liaqat, a well-known makeup artist in showbiz.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-marry couple. 

Minal Khan and Ahsan will have their Valima ceremony on September 12 (today) as per their social media announcement.

