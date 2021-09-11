Minal Khan faces backlash over pictures with makeup artist

05:42 PM | 11 Sep, 2021
Minal Khan faces backlash over pictures with makeup artist
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding festivities have been talk of the town lately.

From a dreamy engagement to a vibrant fun-filled Mayon, last night was all rage as the duo sealed the deal with a fairy-tale wedding.

Right after the Nikah ceremony, pretty photos from the event spread like wildfire on social media.

Looking beyond stunning in an “Annus Abrar” bridal dress, Minal’s delicate dusky bridal makeup was done by makeup maestro Qasim Liaqat, a well-known makeup artist in showbiz.

The talented makeup artist uploaded the photos with the stunning bride on his official Instagram account but netizens were displeased with the bridal makeover.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-marry couple. 

Despite the unsolicited opinions, the majority of the netizens wished the newlyweds a happy and blessed married life ahead. Some of them still dropped unnecessary comments about the bride's makeup.

Minal Khan and Ahsan will have their Valima ceremony on September 12 as per their social media announcement.

Indian singer Daler Mehndi requests PM Imran to help Umer Sharif
06:16 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

