Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Cold wave likely to intensify in Karachi

Cold Wave Likely To Intensify In Karachi

KARACHI – The city’s cold intensity has increased due to the icy winds from Balochistan.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded 4.3°C lower than the previous day. On Monday, the temperature could drop to a single digit (9°C), and strong winds are expected on Tuesday. From January 24, further intensification of the cold is expected.

The cold increased on Sunday morning due to the icy winds triggered by a weak western system that entered the region a few days ago, along with a new powerful western system that arrived on Saturday night.

In the morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2°C, 4.3°C lower than the previous day. Due to the cold winds, the actual temperature felt much colder. The fog on Sunday morning reduced visibility to 2.5 kilometers, down from 6 kilometers.

According to the early warning center of the meteorological department, the minimum temperature on Monday could again drop to a single digit, reaching 9°C. Over the next few days, northeastern/eastern winds are expected to blow in the city, with dry weather and cool nights expected.

On Tuesday, strong winds may blow in the city, with speeds potentially exceeding 40 kilometers per hour, which may cause a drop in the overall temperature (both day and night).

In other districts of the province, the weather will remain cold, with extremely cold conditions expected in Tharparkar, Larkana, and Umerkot. In the upper and central districts, fog is expected to affect visibility in the morning.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search