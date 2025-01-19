Cold wave likely to intensify in Karachi

KARACHI – The city’s cold intensity has increased due to the icy winds from Balochistan.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded 4.3°C lower than the previous day. On Monday, the temperature could drop to a single digit (9°C), and strong winds are expected on Tuesday. From January 24, further intensification of the cold is expected.

The cold increased on Sunday morning due to the icy winds triggered by a weak western system that entered the region a few days ago, along with a new powerful western system that arrived on Saturday night.

In the morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2°C, 4.3°C lower than the previous day. Due to the cold winds, the actual temperature felt much colder. The fog on Sunday morning reduced visibility to 2.5 kilometers, down from 6 kilometers.

According to the early warning center of the meteorological department, the minimum temperature on Monday could again drop to a single digit, reaching 9°C. Over the next few days, northeastern/eastern winds are expected to blow in the city, with dry weather and cool nights expected.

On Tuesday, strong winds may blow in the city, with speeds potentially exceeding 40 kilometers per hour, which may cause a drop in the overall temperature (both day and night).

In other districts of the province, the weather will remain cold, with extremely cold conditions expected in Tharparkar, Larkana, and Umerkot. In the upper and central districts, fog is expected to affect visibility in the morning.