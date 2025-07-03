Maimoona opens up about harassment on debut drama set [Check First Drama Name]

KARACHI – Emerging Pakistani actress Maimoona Qudoos has come forward with a disturbing revelation about her early career, disclosing a case of harassment on the set of her debut drama.

Speaking on a recent podcast, she shared details of what she described as a “horrific” incident, stating that the unprofessional behavior she faced was deeply unsettling.

Without naming the project, Qudoos said that multiple individuals, including the director and assistant director, behaved inappropriately towards her. “All eyes were on me,” she claimed, expressing gratitude that none of the intentions directed toward her were acted upon.

She highlighted a concerning trend in the industry, noting that when actors are cast through formal channels or agencies, the risk of such experiences is reduced. However, being hired directly through personal contact increases vulnerability, she said.

Maimoona also revealed that the incident left a lasting psychological impact, and she wishes never to relive those memories. Her testimony adds to the growing conversation about workplace harassment in the entertainment industry.

Maimoona Qudoos began her career in 2016 as a fashion model, appearing in various brand campaigns and commercials. Her presence quickly caught the attention of television directors, and she soon began receiving acting offers.

In 2017, veteran actor and producer Aijaz Aslam offered her a role in his drama “Chaiyeh Thora Pyar”, where she portrayed the character “Saba.”

Following this, actress and producer Javeria Saud cast her in the drama “Mohabbat Zindagi”, once again in the role of “Saba.” The performance was well-received and helped her gain recognition.

She went on to appear in several other television projects, including “Umm-e-Haniya, Kyunke Ishq Baraye Farokht Nahi, GT Road, and Siyani,” steadily building her portfolio in the Pakistani drama industry.