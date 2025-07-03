No more dual benefit as Punjab changes policy for rehiring retired govt employees

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced major changes in re-employment of retired government employees in order to reduce economic burden.

Reports said retired government employees will no longer be eligible for re-employment in any public sector department.

The move comes as part of new financial regulations aimed at streamlining the use of public funds and preventing dual financial benefits.

According to an official notification issued by the Punjab Finance Department, all retired employees will now be required to choose between either receiving their pension or accepting a salary if rehired on any contractual or temporary basis. The decision effectively bars the possibility of drawing both simultaneously.

This policy aims to end the longstanding practice of re-employment after retirement, which has been criticized for blocking new appointments and overburdening the pension system.

The finance department has directed all provincial departments and autonomous bodies to implement the notification with immediate effect.

Earlier, the provincial government has issued clear instructions regarding salary payments, under which the disbursement of salaries through cheques and cash has been discontinued.

A notification issued by the Punjab government stated that salaries of government employees will only be paid through digital means.

The government has officially notified that salaries will now be transferred exclusively to bank accounts.