Top military commanders discuss defence, national security at GHQ: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A meeting of the top brass of the Pakistani military was held on Friday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of country's defence and national security came under discussion at the meeting.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza chaired the meeting, which took place at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) with all services chiefs in attendance, the military's media wing said.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu were in attendance.
The meeting, according to the ISPR, received a detailed briefing on a review of the national security situation specific to the western border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
In light of the recent terrorist events and the military's response, the forum expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of the defence forces.
The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.
The military's top brass also lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.
Apart from that, the forum discussed fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies.
They also exchanged views on the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region and the operational preparedness of the armed forces.
