Pakistan stays committed to strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan, PM Imran tells Ustad Khalili
Web Desk
10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan stays committed to strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan, PM Imran tells Ustad Khalili
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages, according to an official statement.

Talking to leader of Afghanistan's Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami Ustad Karim Khalili in Islamabad on Tuesday, he underscored his longstanding position that there is no military solution to Afghan conflict and a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

The Afghan people have suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in the country, the Pakistan premier said.

Afghan leader Khalili calls on Pakistan’s ... 02:28 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Mohammad Karim Khalili on his visit to Pakistan called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood ...

He reiterated Pakistan's consistent support to the Afghan peace process, and underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution.

The exchange of views covered progress in the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

‘Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in ... 07:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI - Mohammad Karim Khalili, Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former chairman of Afghan High ...

More From This Category
Khawaja Asif ‘made massive transactions to ...
12:06 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistani student sets record of scaling 7,324m ...
09:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Youngest Pakistani MNA bears expenses to set up ...
09:01 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Maid poisons employer's family, runs off with ...
09:51 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan forms committee to probe Broadsheet ...
07:54 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
‘Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in ...
07:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul's Celal AL donates blood for Pakistani child patients
12:18 AM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr