‘Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan,’ says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI - Mohammad Karim Khalili, Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former chairman of Afghan High Peace Council, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

COAS said that “Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan”, a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on future of Pak-Afghan relations.

A delegation led by Ustad Karim Khalili reached Islamabad on Monday on a three day visit.

During the visit, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on the Prime Minister and will meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries.

The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people, said Foreign Office in a statement.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Afghan government, Taliban and others parties are engaged in talks to find a way for a lasting peace in Afghanistan suffering from intensive violence since long. Currently, the Afghan government and insurgent group are holding negotiations for developing “a joint agenda” for what are officially known as intra-Afghan talks.

The intra-Afghan peace talks started in September 2020. The process was initiated following a deal US President Donald Trump’s administration signed with the Taliban in February 2020 seeking political settlement of the conflict.

The US-Taliban deal requires all US and NATO-led troops to leave Afghanistan by May 2021. In return, the insurgent group has promised to cut ties with the al-Qaida and not allow the other terror groups to use Afghan land in future.