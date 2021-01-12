Afghan leader Khalili calls on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, discusses stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Mohammad Karim Khalili on his visit to Pakistan called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday (today), both discussed on the Afghan peace process and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Leader of the Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami, Afghanistan, and his accompanying delegation, today in the federal capital.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Qureshi underscored that after the Afghans, Pakistan was the country most desirous of peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi highlighted various steps taken by Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations, transit trade and the introduction of revised visa policy to facilitate the Afghan nationals.

Chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process. Khalili thanked Pakistani leadership and people for hosting Afghan refugees for many decades.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi reiterated that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan has presented evidence to the international community in this regard.

The return of Afghan refugees to their homeland was also been discussed in the meeting.

Qureshi also briefed the Afghan delegation about Pakistan's new visa policy to facilitate the Afghani nationals. Pakistan is taking all possible steps for the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, he added.