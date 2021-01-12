Four Hyderabad girls accuse father of ‘rape’

KARACHI – In a horrible incident of incest, four girls of the Hussainabad area of Hyderabad have accused their father of ‘raping’ them.

The accused is identified as Ismael Rind.

Police took action on the complaint of one of his daughters while his medical test has also been conducted. It is being expected that the test report will reveal more shocking details.

SSP Abdus Salam has negated the reports that the girls had been kidnapped by their father.

However, police have recovered all four girls on the direction of Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza. Earlier, Minister contacted provincial IGP to look into the matter.

In another incident, a teenage boy sexually assaulted and killed his eight-year-old minor brother whose body was recovered from a drain in Nishtar Colony in Lahore.