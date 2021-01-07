Pakistan hails second round of Intra-Afghan peace talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan welcomes the beginning of the second round of Intra Afghan negotiations in Doha.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the two sides have made significant progress by finalizing the rules and procedures last month and have now reconvened to discuss issues.

FO added that the year 2020 witnessed considerable progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments including the conclusion of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020, the start of intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September 2020, and agreement on Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020, which paved the way for meaningful progress in the peace talks.

#Pakistan welcomes commencement of second round of IANs in #Doha today. We hope that two negotiating teams would continue to engage with open-mind & will observe patience, prudence & perseverance to seize this historic opportunity for peace. 1/2 ???? https://t.co/cWUeX7IUal — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 6, 2021

Islamabad called upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement 'which would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

Afghan peace talks resume in Doha 11:31 PM | 6 Jan, 2021 DOHA - Talks between the Taliban and Kabul government to bring peace to Afghanistan have resumed in the Qatari capital, ...

The Foreign Office further added that Pakistan’s constructive role in the Afghan peace process has been admired by the international community.

We strongly believe that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict; the only way forward is a negotiated political solution through the peace process. Pakistan, on its part, would continue to extend all possible support for the Afghan peace process, FO said.

FO also underscored the violence in Afghanistan which remains a matter of concern. Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called on all sides to take measures for reduction in violence.

Pakistan is hopeful that the two sides will prioritize working out a road-map for the reduction in violent incidents, FO spokesperson added.

The second round of intra-Afghan talks started on Wednesday during a preparatory meeting. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter that it was decided the teams would begin substantive discussions on Saturday.