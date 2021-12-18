Pakistan Army pays tribute to Shaheed Lance Naik Mahfuz on 50th martyrdom anniversary
03:38 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Army pays tribute to Shaheed Lance Naik Mahfuz on 50th martyrdom anniversary
RAWALPINDI – The 50th martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Saturday).

In his message on Twitter, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has paid rich tribute to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed for his courage in the 1971 Pakistan-India war.

The gallant son of 15 Punjab Regiment hailed from Pind Malkan, Rawalpindi. After completion of Basic Military Training in 1963, he joined Pakistan Army and was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment.

Mehfuz took part in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah Border. On the night of December 17, a company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory and during the attack, a bomb exploded near Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz in which he got badly injured and his machine-gun became out of order.

The gallant troop crawled into a nearby trench of a shaheed firer and got hold of his machine gun and started firing. He later crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching within 10 yards, caught the enemy firer by his neck and pushed him to death.

Meanwhile, the other two enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. He got badly injured and embraced martyrdom however his clutches never left the neck of his adversary, which was later freed with great effort.

Pakistan government awarded him with the top military award ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ on March 23, 1972.

