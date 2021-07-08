ETPB takes over administration of historic Sikh gurdwara in Mansehra

11:28 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
ETPB takes over administration of historic Sikh gurdwara in Mansehra
PESHAWAR – The administration of the historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha located Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been handed over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The religious site of the Sikh community will be opened for local followers of Guru Nanak and the Sikh diaspora.

Reports said that this will be the first gurdwara in the north of Pakistan, where the Sikh diaspora will be able to visit.

Located on the Kashmir Road, the multi-storey gurdwara was built in 1905 and it still retains the original architecture

The decision to giving the possession of the place to ETPB after 20 years was taken on July 7. Presently, a library is being run in the gurdwara.

