ETPB takes over administration of historic Sikh gurdwara in Mansehra
Share
PESHAWAR – The administration of the historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha located Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been handed over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).
The religious site of the Sikh community will be opened for local followers of Guru Nanak and the Sikh diaspora.
Reports said that this will be the first gurdwara in the north of Pakistan, where the Sikh diaspora will be able to visit.
Located on the Kashmir Road, the multi-storey gurdwara was built in 1905 and it still retains the original architecture
The decision to giving the possession of the place to ETPB after 20 years was taken on July 7. Presently, a library is being run in the gurdwara.
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor for Sikh ... 04:29 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistan on Monday reopened Kartarpur crossing for Sikh pilgrims after a months-long closure, the Foreign ...
- ETPB takes over administration of historic Sikh gurdwara in Mansehra11:28 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa inspects war games at Mangla Corps headquarters (VIDEO)10:46 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- US teen jailed for murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver10:25 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan to register all foreigners living in country10:06 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Pakistani professor, 70, remarries at grand ceremony arranged by ...09:57 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari spills the beans on why he married Sadaf Kanwal06:35 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Why footballer Hajra Khan was 'terrified' at Hum Style Awards?03:40 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Sridevi in gorgeous yellow saree03:12 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021