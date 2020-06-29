Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan on Monday reopened Kartarpur crossing for Sikh pilgrims after a months-long closure, the Foreign Ministry said.
The crossing, which was temporarily closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been reopened on the eve of the death anniversary of 18th century Sikh King, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, who ruled Punjab, which is currently divided between India, and Pakistan.
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan via Kartarpur border to attend the ceremonies in connection with the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor in November last year on the occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak Devji.
- Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone receive a massive mid-season ...10:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
-
- Toshakhana case: AC issues arrest warrant against Zardari10:21 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 209,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,304 confirmed ...09:42 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- UN strongly condemns terrorist attack on PSX in Karachi08:29 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Danish Taimoor wishes to learn singing05:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Sushant Singh Rajput gave up a scholarship to Stanford to pursue ...03:53 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Katy Perry opens up about suicidal thoughts02:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020