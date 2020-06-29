Danish Taimoor wishes to learn singing

Danish Taimoor wishes to learn singing
In the history of the entertainment industry, there have been a plethora of hyphenates. Actress-model, writer-director, actor-writer, and one of the most innate double-duty progressions has been the actor-singer.

And now, Danish Taimoor wants to branch into the world of singing. In a statement, he shared that he will start learning singing as soon as the COVID-19 crisis gets better.

As actors know, singing is a talent just like acting, and therefore must be honed on a daily basis, which is why he has decided to professionally sing after getting complete training in this field. 

Let's hope that Danish has something good music to deliver in the future!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

