Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Gen Soleimani’s assassination
Web Desk
05:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Gen Soleimani’s assassination
Share

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday issued arrest warrants for US President Donald Trump and over 30 persons other over what it claimed their involvement in the assassination of country’s top general in a drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

Tehran’s prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said the judiciary has also given their names to the international police (Interpol) to locate their locations and arrest them.

He said that 36 people including Trump are involved in the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the judiciary has issued orders for their arrest.

Alqasimehr revealed the name of Trump only as other suspects have not been named.

He said that Trump’s prosecution will be pursued even after his term completed.

He underlined that these people are accused of “murder” and conducting “acts of terrorism,” Iranian media reported.

General Soleimani was the commander of IRGC Quds Force, and he was targeted in a US-led airstrike at Baghdad International Airport. The order for his murder had been issued by Donald Trump.

More From This Category
TikTok among dozens Chinese apps blocked by India ...
10:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Gen ...
05:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
2 killed in Walmart shooting, confirm California ...
10:05 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, over ...
08:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2020
Over $31 bln needed to develop vaccines to fight ...
10:16 AM | 28 Jun, 2020
Brazil strikes $127m deal to produce Oxford test ...
11:46 PM | 27 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Maqsood recovers from coronavirus
05:38 PM | 29 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr