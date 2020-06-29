Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over Gen Soleimani’s assassination

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday issued arrest warrants for US President Donald Trump and over 30 persons other over what it claimed their involvement in the assassination of country’s top general in a drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

Tehran’s prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said the judiciary has also given their names to the international police (Interpol) to locate their locations and arrest them.

He said that 36 people including Trump are involved in the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the judiciary has issued orders for their arrest.

Alqasimehr revealed the name of Trump only as other suspects have not been named.

He said that Trump’s prosecution will be pursued even after his term completed.

He underlined that these people are accused of “murder” and conducting “acts of terrorism,” Iranian media reported.

General Soleimani was the commander of IRGC Quds Force, and he was targeted in a US-led airstrike at Baghdad International Airport. The order for his murder had been issued by Donald Trump.