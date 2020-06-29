Bilal Maqsood recovers from coronavirus

Popular singer, Bilal Maqsood, who contracted coronavirus earlier this month, has updated his followers about his recovery.

Maqsood recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and also thanked his fans for praying for his health.

"Doing well and out of isolation, Thank you for your duas!" read the caption.

Last weekend, the Strings vocalist was having a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Bilal shared the news while responding to a question by a fan, who was concerned about Anwar Maqsood and their whole family.

He revealed testing positive for coronavirus. The rest of the family is safe and healthy.

"I've tested positive, but we are all fine," he wrote.

