Allied Bank launches Pakistan’s first Voice Assisted Banking

LAHORE – Allied Bank has set another benchmark in Pakistan’s digital banking industry, introducing Pakistan’s first Voice Assisted Banking using Siri. Apple’s iPhone users can enjoy convenience like never before. With just a simple voice command, you can bank with ease.

With this initiative, customers can check their account balances, make instant payments to any bank account and enquire outstanding balances on their credit cards through a simple voice request such as "Hey Siri, what is my savings account balance?", "Hey Siri, Transfer Rupees 5,000 to Ali Imran for Pocket Money" or "What is outstanding balance of my credit card?"

This new exciting feature of Allied Bank is launched amid COVID-19 when digital financial services are considered to be the safest & most appropriate way to bank. This service is offered free of cost to customers and is available to all myABL Digital Banking customers using iPhone devices running on latest version of iOS software.

Funds transfer via Siri follows two-factor authentication and it works for both Touch ID and Face ID supported iPhone models.