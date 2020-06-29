Army chief pays tribute to security guards, forces for foiling PSX attack
06:04 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
Army chief pays tribute to security guards, forces for foiling PSX attack
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid tribute to security guards and security forces for foiling a major terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), reported military’s media wing on Monday.

According to ISPR, the army chief paid glowing tribute to “security guards, who sacrificed their lives as first responders vigilantly checking terrorist’s entry to PSX foiling a major terrorist incident”.

Appreciating LEAs for their operational readiness, COAS lauded prompt, effective and integrated response of Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police, eliminating terrorists in shortest possible time.

 “With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs,” said country’s top general.

Earlier today, four terrorists attacked the PSX building in the port city but security forces soon killed them all, police said.

6 killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack on ... 11:11 AM | 29 Jun, 2020

KARACHI - Four terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in the port on Monday but security forces soon ...

Two security guards and a police official also lost their lives in the incident.  

Banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

