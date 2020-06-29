6 killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange
11:11 AM | 29 Jun, 2020
KARACHI - At least six people including two attackers were killed and three others injured in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, a private TV channel reported.

A clearance operation is underway at the crime scene. According to unconfirmed reports, all four attackers have been killed.

Initial reports said that three to four attackers entered the building after 9am and opened fire. A grenade attack was carried out at the entrance.

According to rescue services, the number of casualties may increase. Edhi Foundation's chief Faisal Edhi is also at the site along with rescue services.

More info to follow...

