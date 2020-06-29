6 killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange
KARACHI - At least six people including two attackers were killed and three others injured in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, a private TV channel reported.
A clearance operation is underway at the crime scene. According to unconfirmed reports, all four attackers have been killed.
This is the visuals from #Pakistan's Karanchi Stock Exchange where injured are being taken to hospital. #Pakistan #KarachiStockExchangeAttack#KaranchiAttack#MondayMorning #ShameOnFAST #NoSpace4TraitorsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/kpmpNcDJ8e— Khaista Khan (@Khaista90) June 29, 2020
Initial reports said that three to four attackers entered the building after 9am and opened fire. A grenade attack was carried out at the entrance.
Four #Militants attack outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange with #grenades and injured three. They stormed the building and opened indiscriminate firing.#Pakistan #StockExchangeAttack#KaranchiAttack#MondayMorning #ShameOnFAST #NoSpace4TraitorsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/CtmbN2oQSh— Khaista Khan (@Khaista90) June 29, 2020
According to rescue services, the number of casualties may increase. Edhi Foundation's chief Faisal Edhi is also at the site along with rescue services.
کراچی ، پاکستان سٹاک ایکسچینج پر حملے اور حملہ آورو کے اندر داخل ہونیکی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی۔— وقار احمد 🇵🇰🇦🇪 (@iamvixky) June 29, 2020
ابھی تک پاک فوج کے جواب وار میں 4 دہشتگرد مارے گئے ہیں۔#NoSpace4TraitorsInPakistan #karachi #stockexchange pic.twitter.com/zzG0X0xmrg
