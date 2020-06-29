VIDEO: All 4 terrorists killed after attempt to storm Karachi Stock Exchange

KARACHI - As many as six people were killed and seven others injured in a grenade attack and firing on the premises of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday morning.

According to media reports and Sindh Rangers, all four terrorists have also been killed.

Security personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

کراچی ، پاکستان سٹاک ایکسچینج پر حملے اور حملہ آورو کے اندر داخل ہونیکی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی۔

کراچی ، پاکستان سٹاک ایکسچینج پر حملے اور حملہ آورو کے اندر داخل ہونیکی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی۔

ابھی تک پاک فوج کے جواب وار میں 4 دہشتگرد مارے گئے ہیں۔

According to reports, the attackers came in a car and opened fire on the building’s entrance. They also tossed a grenade and entered the building.

The surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

کراچی اسٹاک ایکسچینج میں مارے گے دہشت گرد ۔

A spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh said the situation at Pakistan Stock Exchange is under control, while search and clearance operation is underway.

According to Dr Khadim Qureshi, five bodies and three injured were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi.