Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan rescheduled due to coronavirus
RAWALPINDI - Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said that both governments are working to finalize new date of the visit.
The Ambassador said President Xi Jinping would visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he extended during his visit to China.
He said the two countries are aware of the dangers to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that we will not allow the enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs and the CPEC projects will continue on both sides despite the challenge of COVID-19.
The new date of the visit would be announced soon, he said.
