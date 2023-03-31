Search

Imran Ashraf, former wife Kiran Ashfaque come together to celebrate son's birthday

Web Desk 03:10 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
Imran Ashraf, former wife Kiran Ashfaque come together to celebrate son's birthday
Source: Kiran Ashfaque (Instagram)

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf Awan and his former wife Kiran Ashfaque Hussain Dar celebrated the special day of their beloved son Roham today despite their separation.

At the party, Roham blew out the candles on his birthday cake with both his parents by his side, who were overjoyed to share the moment with him. Kiran Ashfaque looked absolutely stunning in her white outfit, and both parents couldn't be happier on this special occasion.

Even though they have gone their separate ways, Imran and Kiran were committed to putting their differences aside to give their son a memorable birthday celebration.To commemorate the occasion, both parents took to Instagram to share their son's birthday stories with their followers, including some adorable pictures from the party.

Before heading to the birthday venue, Ashraf shared an endearing picture with Roham, both dressed to the nines in matching navy blue suits with the caption "Men in blue ready for birthday ❤️"

Many celebrities took to their comments section and wished Roham.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, ended their relationship in 2022. Both are co-parenting their son Roham Ashraf. 

Kiran Ashfaque breaks silence over divorce with Imran Ashraf

