Imran Ashraf, former wife Kiran Ashfaque come together to celebrate son's birthday

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf Awan and his former wife Kiran Ashfaque Hussain Dar celebrated the special day of their beloved son Roham today despite their separation.
At the party, Roham blew out the candles on his birthday cake with both his parents by his side, who were overjoyed to share the moment with him. Kiran Ashfaque looked absolutely stunning in her white outfit, and both parents couldn't be happier on this special occasion.
Even though they have gone their separate ways, Imran and Kiran were committed to putting their differences aside to give their son a memorable birthday celebration.To commemorate the occasion, both parents took to Instagram to share their son's birthday stories with their followers, including some adorable pictures from the party.
Before heading to the birthday venue, Ashraf shared an endearing picture with Roham, both dressed to the nines in matching navy blue suits with the caption "Men in blue ready for birthday ❤️"
Many celebrities took to their comments section and wished Roham.
The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, ended their relationship in 2022. Both are co-parenting their son Roham Ashraf.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.8
|286.6
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.6
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
