Kiran Ashfaque breaks silence over divorce with Imran Ashraf

Some called her a "gold-digger" while others called her "bold," but Kiran Ashfaque paid no heed to the accusations made against her online after her shocking divorce from Lollywood actor Imran Ashraf was confirmed.

The social media figure went through public scrutiny after her separation but decided to stay lowkey until the right time came. Most recently, Ashfaque held a Q&A session on Instagram where she answered questions asked by her anticipated followers.

Following the ex-couple's divorce, the mother-of-one has been quite active on social media and in the entertainment industry with multiple projects in the pipeline.

When one fan asked how has her post-divorce life been, Ashfaque casually answered that she is "in peace."

"All that glitters is not gold" suggested Kiran when asked about their divorce despite being an ideal couple.

"You cannot leave the one your love," claimed the model in response to another question.

Although Ashfaque and Ashraf's divorce broke many hearts, the former remained composed and didn't badmouth her ex. The social media figure admitted she learned a lot from her troubles.

Being a headstrong female herself, Ashfaque pointed out how society tends to blame women for failed marriages. "It is easier to point fingers at a woman," opined the star.

"Is it easy to move on after children?" asked one of her followers, to which Kiran responded Zindagi nahi rukti Meri jaaan [Life doesn't stop there, my love]."

Generally, eagle-eyed fans speculate that a celebrity couple has broken up if they're not following each other on social media platforms but Ashfaque continues to follow her ex-husband on Instagram which intrigued many social media users. In her defense, she suggested, "Instagram doesn't have the rule where you unfollow after divorce."

Continuing the session, Kiran stated that she transformed for love. Main Bhot bold thi humesha se I changed myself for someone [I have been bold all my life but I changed for someone]."

She advised others who would alter their personalities for another. "Don't change yourself for anyone," Ashfaque remarked.

Talking about what should be tolerated in a relationship, and how to avoid red flags, the starlet suggested, "If you see a red flag, take a U-turn."

In response to a question that stated if women should compromise with their in-laws provided their husband is a good person, Ashfaque said, "If your husband is good then you should do anything and everything for him."

Advocating self-love, Ashfaque made sure to send the message that love isn't stressful unless you're falling in love with yourself.

"Do you feel awkward that people ask such personal questions about your ex nd divorce?" asked a user to which Ashfaque replied, "It going to happen inevitably, I'll have to deal with love."

Another user asked what she has to say when people remind her of the time when "Imran used to claim in interviews" that she [Kiran] is "lucky for me," and "I became famous after marriage."

To this, the starlet said, "Then why do people tell me I got married for fame and name?"

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2018, ended their relationship in 2022. Both are co-parenting their son Roham Ashraf.