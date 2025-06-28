Sui Gas Fixed Charges Update: What to Expect in Your NextBill Starting July?

ISLAMABAD – Another blow for inflation-weary masses as federal government is set to jack up fixed charges for domestic gas consumers starting July 1.

Sources familiar with development said Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet approved the move after reviewing summary submitted by Petroleum Division as part of the revised natural gas pricing structure for the fiscal year 2025–26. The government justified urge as necessary to recover infrastructure and asset-related expenses without altering the per-unit tariff.

Under new tweaks, fixed monthly charges across all domestic slabs are being raised. Consumers who are paying Rs. 400 will now pay Rs. 600. Those in the Rs. 1,000 category will see a jump to Rs. 1,500, while the highest slab, previously charged Rs. 2,000 will now pay Rs. 3,000.

The revised charges are expected to take effect from July 1, subject to final approval from the federal cabinet.

Officials argue the adjustment is critical to maintaining the gas supply network and financial sustainability of the sector. However, with inflation already pinching pockets, the hike is expected to affect millions of households nationwide, with low- and middle-income families bearing the brunt.

As prices for essentials continue to rise, the increase in fixed gas charges is being seen by many as yet another financial blow to consumers struggling to stay afloat.

Amid proposed taxes, business community strongly opposed ECC’s decision to raise gas tariffs, calling it unjustified and harmful to masses, and businesses, arguing that despite falling global oil prices and a surplus of unused imported RLNG, the government is increasing costs instead of addressing inefficiencies in the energy supply chain.