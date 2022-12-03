Pakistan extends Benazir Kafalat Programme to transgender community

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to expand its Benzair Kafalat Programme to transgender community.

BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri announced the decision, stating transgender people are part of the society and government is responsible for taking care of them.

Transgender people need to update their gender status in the records of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) in order to get registered with programme.

She said that the transgender people would be given Rs7000 quarterly after registering with the programme.