#Aaobaatkarein - Pakistani celebrities spread awareness on World AIDS Day
Web Desk
11:41 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Source: Instagram
World AIDS Day, commemorated on 1 December, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection.

Thousands of people die annually because of HIV/AIDs, which remains a frightening reality. According to estimates, Pakistan registers about 20,000 new HIV infections annually even as, globally, the number of people newly infected with HIV, especially children, and the number of AIDS-related deaths have been declining.

This World AIDS Day, many Pakistani celebrities made it their mission to inform as many as possible about HIV’s universal threat as they joined the campaign #Aaobaatkarein

Adnan Siddiqui, Ayesha Omar, Ahsan Khan, Ushna Shah, and many other stars took to their Instagram handles and raised awareness about the diseases. 'Is AIDS k aalmi din par #AoBaatKarein aur Pakistan mein bharti HIV ki bemaari ki rokthaam mein apna qirdar ada kerein.' 

The National AIDS Control Program estimates that 60,000 people carry the HIV in Sindh, and estimates that there are 9,500 AIDS cases. Only Punjab, Pakistan’s most extensive and most populous province, has heavier HIV and AIDS caseloads.

