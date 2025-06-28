Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir graces Naval Grand Commissioning Event

KARACHI – Pakistan Naval Academy holds commissioning parade for 123rd Midshipman and 31st Short Service Commission courses SSC, and Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir graced occasion as chief guest.

Navy held grand commissioning parade at Naval Academy, PNS Rahbar, to mark the passing out of the 123rd Midshipman and 31st Short Service Commission courses.

The ceremony started an impeccably turned-out naval contingent presenting a salute, and COAS later inspected the formations. Addressing the graduating cadets, the country’s top general commended them on their successful completion of training and applauded their dedication, discipline, and determination.

Despite the rain, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stood in the open during the Naval Cadets' passing out parade, inspiring future officers with his humility and courage. A true soldier, grounded even as the nation's top commander.

In recognition of outstanding achievements, awards were distributed among high-performing cadets. Cadet Abdul Rahman received the coveted Sword of Honor, the highest accolade awarded for exemplary performance during training.

The event was attended by senior officials from the military and civil sectors, along with the proud families of the cadets and other distinguished guests. The parade reflected the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to producing professionally competent and patriotic officers.

Demonstrating their skills, precision, and unwavering spirit, the cadets left a lasting impression on all in attendance, reaffirming the Navy’s tradition of excellence and valor.