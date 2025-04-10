New Sui Gas Schedule announced for SSGC consumers for Summer season

KARACHI – Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) rolled out revised schedule for summer season as new plan, aimed at managing pressure and ensuring consistent supply during peak hours/

The new schedule restricted gas availability to seventeen hours a day as gas will be supplied daily from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. Gas will remain suspended between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

The new schedule is expected to help maintain better pressure levels during the day, particularly for household cooking needs. This decision has sparked concerns among residents, many of whom rely heavily on gas for both cooking and heating water.

As weather may be milder compared to winter, uninterrupted gas access remains essential for daily life in Quetta, where alternative energy sources can be costly or unreliable.