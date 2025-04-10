DI Khan: Powerful explosion rocks Lakki Marwat

A powerful explosion rocked the city of Lakki Marwat on Thursday, causing significant structural damage in a residential area, according to local reports.

The blast completely destroyed one house while partially damaging several nearby homes. Fortunately, the house that bore the brunt of the explosion was unoccupied at the time, sparing human lives. However, the incident claimed the lives of at least six livestock animals in neighboring properties.

Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion may have been linked to threats issued by militants to a local resident, Aamir Rauf.

Rauf had reportedly been cooperating with the government in its efforts against the banned militant organization Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion as of yet.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and are urging residents to remain vigilant in the wake of rising security concerns in the region.